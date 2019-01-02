ANC chaplain-general investigated for 'blatant disrespect of women'

The ANC has announced that the party's chaplain-general, Reverend Vukile Mehana, will not officiate at its January 8 celebrations scheduled to be held in Durban.

This after Mehana was implicated in a recorded phone call conversation with Raymond Sibanga that went viral and which the Methodist church of SA said amounted to "blatant disrespect and portrayal of women who are characterised in a dismissive, humiliating and degrading caricature".

ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement that Methodist church presiding bishop Zipho Siwa had agreed that Mehana "will not officiate at the January 8 celebrations planned for next week in Durban".