Teen arrested for murder after trying to stop assault of his mother

A 13-year-old boy who intervened with a knife in a bid to stop his elder sister from assaulting their mother has been arrested for murder in the Eastern Cape.

Willowvale police arrested the teen after the altercation at Xonyeni Locality, Nquma Village, on Sunday evening.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said: “It is alleged that the 29-year-old sister was assaulting her mother on Sunday.