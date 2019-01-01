Sorghum beer, drugs found in Westville prison search

A routine search at the Westville Medium B prison in Durban on Monday resulted in the confiscation of a number of prohibited items such as sorghum beer and drugs, the department of correctional services said.

The search was part of the department’s annual Operation Vala security campaign, which resulted in numerous unauthorised items being confiscated from offenders at 40 prisons.

The operation started at 3.40am and ended at 8am on Monday.

Among the items found were 425 litres of sorghum beer, 75 mandrax tablets, 388 slopes of dagga, about R1,600 cash and 51 cellphones with lots of SIM cards.