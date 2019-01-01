South Africa

Lucky escape for five as car plunges over bridge on New Year's Eve

By Staff Reporter - 01 January 2019 - 10:38
New Year's Eve almost ended tragically for five people in a car that drove off a bridge in Johannesburg on December 31 2018.
New Year's Eve almost ended tragically for five people in a car that drove off a bridge in Johannesburg on December 31 2018.
Image: Supplied/ER24

Five people had a lucky escape after their car drove off the side of a bridge and landed upside down in a river in Johannesburg on New Year’s Eve. 

The vehicle was travelling along Witkoppen Road in Fourways.

“All emergency services‚ including ER24‚ were on the scene just after 10pm only to find that all five of the car’s occupants (three male and two female adults) had managed to free themselves from the half submerged wreck‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

“Paramedics helped to walk them out from the river’s edge. They had sustained only minor injuries and were being treated on the scene at the time of our call‚” he added.

Gauteng residents can expect heavy rain for the rest of the week in the province. The South African Weather Service issued a warning for possible flooding in and around Johannesburg on New Year’s Eve.

Flood warning issued for 4 provinces by SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for possible flooding in Gauteng‚ the North West and the Free State as well as Mpumalanga.
News
1 day ago

WATCH: Flooding hits Gauteng

A sustained period of rainfall in Gauteng has begun to cause flooding in some parts, and slick roads prompting a caution for safe driving - while ...
News
1 day ago



Source: TMG Digital.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X