Good start for Patricia de Lille's new political party

De Lille who resigned from the DA and as Cape Town mayor at the end of October after about 18 months of bitter fighting with the DA leadership said that support for Good was coming from people who were disillusioned with the ANC, DA and EFF. This was Good’s target market; Good would be appealing to the disillusioned to act for the future good of the country, she said.

Political analysts are sceptical about the new party being able to make a significant mark in the elections but De Lille said this would be tested by means of an Ipsos poll that Good had planned for January.

Good has moved swiftly to get off the ground since De Lille made the announcement of its formation on November 18 and of its name on December 2.

It has been registered as a political party for the 2019 national and provincial elections with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC); it has official party representatives in each of the nine provinces as well as nationally; it has volunteers working around the country, managing the administration and fund raising; and it has begun seeking donations through its website — though the intense drive to meet donors will only get under way in January. The party is hoping to raise a substantial amount through crowd-funding.