Ex-convict arrested at wedding after chopping off man's private parts

In a gruesome festive season crime a 55-year-old man had his private parts cut off by an ex-convict who was arrested hours later at a wedding ceremony in Limpopo.

“The victim was found by a passerby, naked, bleeding and in an agonising pain,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

The police in Magatle outside Lebowakgomo were called and reacted swiftly to the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning but, by the time they arrived at the scene in Bolahlakgomo village, the victim had been taken to hospital.

“Preliminary investigations led the police to the suspect’s house at Bolahlakgomo where the alleged severed private parts were found placed in a washing basket. Forensic investigations will still be conducted to determine if the private parts belong to the victim,” said Ngoepe.

But the suspect was not found at his house.