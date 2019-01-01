Johannesburg emergency services had their hands full attending to incidents – mostly assaults and car crashes – which often mark the end of the year.

Spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said the city has‚ so far‚ recorded three deaths during the New Year celebration period.

One person was fatally stabbed at a New Year’s Eve concert in Newtown‚ while another man fell from the sixth floor of a building in Hillbrow.

Mulaudzi said a third person‚ believed to be the owner of a hotel in Hillbrow‚ was killed in a shootout.

“We attended to a large number of assault incidents. Our personnel attended to over 80 incidents‚” he said.

“More than 20 motor vehicle accidents without fatalities were reported through our emergency call centre.”

Mulaudzi said despite persistent rainfall in Johannesburg from Monday‚ emergency services had not received any calls for help related to the weather.