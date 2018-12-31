WATCH: Flooding hits Gauteng

Gauteng Weather also issued a weather alert for heavy rains leading to road flooding in parts of northern Johannesburg on Monday.

It said the flood-prone areas in Gauteng are Alexandra, Bedfordview, Benoni, Centurion, Edenvale, Fourways Johannesburg central, Kempton Park, Soweto, the N3, M1 and R23 highways, and all areas around the Hennops and Jukskei rivers.