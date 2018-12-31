Mpumalanga mother of four arrested for children's deaths.

A mother in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, phoned family members on Sunday December 30 2018 and summoned them to her house.

“They reportedly went there and were met by a gruesome scene, where dead bodies of her four children, aged between 11 months and eight years, were wrapped in blankets inside the house,” police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

The mother, 30, handed herself over to police on Sunday and was charged with four counts of murder.

The two girls and two boys were last seen on Boxing Day 2018.

The woman will appear in the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court soon.

-TMG Digital