South Africa

Elderly man drowns while crossing Illovo River near Amanzimtoti

By JEFF WICKS - 31 December 2018 - 11:43
Police divers pull the body of a 62-year-old man from the Illovo River near Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Sunday December 30 2018.
Image: Supplied

The body of an elderly man who went missing while crossing the Illovo River while it was in flood on Friday December 28 2018 was found after a two-day search.

It is understood the 62-year-old man, from Fakazi near Amanzimtoti, had been crossing in waist-deep water when he lost his footing.

Divers conducted a search operation on the banks and in the murky water before finding his body on Sunday morning, December 30 2018.

While conducting a shoreline search, the man’s partially decomposed body was found floating in an eddy nearly a kilometre from where he went missing.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death. 

