WATCH | Brazen shoplifter tries out make-up while robbing store

By Staff Reporter - 28 December 2018 - 15:24
A woman put on make-up before robbing a store.
Maybe she just wanted to look good for the CCTV cameras in the store.

Video footage has emerged of a woman breaking into a store and shoplifting, but not leaving before trying on some make-up at the checkout counter.

The footage shows the woman squeezing between a gap in the doors and rummaging around the counter. She quickly finds what she's looking for - a wad of cash - and pockets it. She then finds the make-up and, seemingly in no rush to make her escape, starts putting it on.

Once she's happy with the work she's done on her face, she casually leaves the store.

