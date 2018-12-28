South Africa

'Jealous boyfriend' allegedly kills man for being in love with his woman

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 28 December 2018 - 09:30
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death for being in love with his girlfriend.
Eastern Cape police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly killed another man for being in love with his girlfriend.

Captain Jackson Manatha said the boyfriend confronted the 24-year-old man on the evening of Christmas day 2018.

Manatha said the boyfriend “drew a knife and stabbed him to death”.

He said the incident happened in a village in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

The boyfriend was arrested and appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, December 27.

The case was postponed to January 3, 2019.

