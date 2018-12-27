It's the last day of the heatwave - now brace yourself for stormy weather

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of KZN, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo on Thursday.

Relief is on the way: the South African Weather Service (SAWS) says today is the last day of the heatwave and rain can be expected for Gauteng.

According to SAWS' Madimetja Thema, rain is forecast for the next seven days in Gauteng.

On Thursday there is a 30% chance of rain. This will increase to 60% on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is expected to be slightly dryer with a 30% chance of rain, then there is a 60% chance of rain forecast for the rest of the week.

"Over Gauteng and the eastern half of the country, New Year's will be wetter than Christmas," said Thema. "Christmas was dry and hot, but there is more chance of rain."