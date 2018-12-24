Mpumalanga's Community Safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza killed in crash

Joseph Mabuza, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, security was killed in a motorbike accident yesterday afternoon, his family confirmed.

Mabuza was involved in an accident while heading home from work on the N4 on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, he had been travelling on a motorbike near the Lebombo border post when a vehicle made a u-turn in front of him, and there was a collision.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

His brother Kingdom Mabuza confirmed the tragic news but was unable to give more information at the time.

“Yes, it’s true. We are very sad and more communication will come through as the whole family gets this,” he said.

The communications team of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) issued a statement extending condolences to the bereaved family.

“Mabuza was a colleague, an excellent communicator and a friend to many of us. His death is painful and should remind us of our responsibility on the road, and the growing number of South Africans who lost their lives during this holiday season,” DIRCO Spokesperson Mr Ndivhuwo Mabaya wrote.

He added that “Mabuza always reminded us of our responsibility on the road, and called on all of us to share the road and to show each other courtesy. His constant reminders that the road belongs to all road users, we forever be observed.”