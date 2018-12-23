Two suspects have been arrested in Factreton in Cape Town for illegal possession of prohibited firearms‚ firearm parts and ammunition.

Their arrest follows a shooting incident in Matroos Square‚ Factreton‚ in the early hours of Friday in which a 24-year-old woman was wounded.

“An Operation Thunder Intelligence-driven operation was activated and at noon on the same day led to the successful arrest of two males aged 26 and 34 at premises in Drommedaris Street‚ Factreton‚ Kensington‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.