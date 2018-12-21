WATCH | Traffic official keeps his cool despite being 'harassed' by motorist

A traffic official has been hailed for keeping his cool while allegedly being harassed by a motorist.

In video footage doing the rounds on social media, the officer is seen being questioned by a man about a parking ticket.

"Why do you give me a ticket when I am parked in a parking space?" the man asks.

Unlike in similar incidents that go viral because the confrontation turns ugly, the officer tells the man to point the camera towards him so he can "see properly" before he responds.

"I am giving you a ticket for parking in the wrong parking. Are you interrogating me?"

The officer insists the man approach the court if he has a problem with the ticket.

Before walking back to his car, the officer says: "Thank you, sir, and enjoy the rest of your day."

The man then follows the officer to his car, telling him to "take action against a car guard" who allegedly harassed his sister.

"Sir, please move, excuse me," the officer says.

"Don't bump me, why are you bumping me? I want you to take action against the car guard," the man says.