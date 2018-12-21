Patients evacuated as hail storm batters Limpopo hospital
Limpopo’s Jane Furse Hospital had to be evacuated in the early hours of Friday, December 21 2018, after being hit by a severe hail storm.
“The hospital has infrastructure damage from the hail storm. The passages in certain wards were flooded. The roof was also badly damaged,” said department of health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.
“The storm caused serious flooding and damage to some crucial components of the hospital, which necessitated that patients be evacuated to nearby facilities, such as St Rita’s.”
He said emergency medical personnel had to secure documents and transport patients.
No injuries were reported.
On Thursday, December 20 2018, the South African Weather Service warned of heavy thunderstorms in the western parts of Limpopo.
Provincial health MEC Phophi Ramathuba will visit the hospital on Friday, December 21 2018.
Ramathuba hailed staff in the maternity ward as heroes for delivering nine healthy babies amid the chaos.
These my Heroes and Heroines Team Jane Furse maternity ward in the middle of storms, hail, power failure generator struck by lightning they delivered 9babies Apgar score 10/10 mothers and babies are well in St Ritas hospital Welldone #TeamLina Maepa.After all ours is to save life pic.twitter.com/d2Q5vUJPsR— Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) December 21, 2018