Patients evacuated as hail storm batters Limpopo hospital

Limpopo’s Jane Furse Hospital had to be evacuated in the early hours of Friday, December 21 2018, after being hit by a severe hail storm.

“The hospital has infrastructure damage from the hail storm. The passages in certain wards were flooded. The roof was also badly damaged,” said department of health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

“The storm caused serious flooding and damage to some crucial components of the hospital, which necessitated that patients be evacuated to nearby facilities, such as St Rita’s.”