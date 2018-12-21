Gauteng promises January payments to Life Esidimeni victims' families

Compensation will be paid to the families of the Life Esidimeni victims from January.

This was revealed by the Gauteng government on Friday, which said it had held a meeting on Thursday with the families of psychiatric patients who had died after they were moved to inadequate facilities. All parties agreed that the processing of their financial compensations will begin in January.

Agreements reached included that the office of the premier will begin by checking whether all the claims received are valid and will then inform the families of the outcomes in writing.