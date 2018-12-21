Five reasons why Miguel Louw murder accused was denied bail

The man accused of the kidnapping and murder of Miguel Louw, Mohammed Ebrahim, struggled to contain his anger as he lashed out at magistrate Sifiso Luthuli while being led back to the cells at the Durban Regional Court on Friday.

"This is an injustice," he screamed, pointing his finger skyward in the dock.

Luthuli struggled to calm the 43-year-old butcher, who faces the prospect of remaining behind bars until the culmination of his trial.

"I know you are not happy, but you are not allowed to vent out your anger and dissatisfaction in this fashion. You will speak to your attorney about whatever you are not happy with," Luthuli said from the bench.