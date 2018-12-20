If you have an obscure taste pallet then the Disgusting Food Museum in Los Angeles in the US is just the spot for you.

A selection of some of the planet's most stomach-churning foods‚ including maggot cheese‚ fish sperm sac sushi and Chinese mouse wine‚ are on display at the museum as part of a new exhibition that aims to delight and disgust in equal measure.

The museum's chief curator‚ Anthony Morey‚ said the aim of the institution is primarily to dispel a number of stereotypes people have about these types of foods.

"We wanted to have conversations about what food was‚ and the history that food has‚ and how it becomes part of our tradition and how we grow up around it. We are never aware that it changes our taste‚ the way we look at the world.

"This show is a kind of engagement with that as a way to show other people what other people eat. We try to realise that what we find disgusting is someone else's delicacy‚" said Morey.