South Africa

Lightning likely cause of fire that damaged Mpumalanga classrooms

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 December 2018 - 12:52
Lighting is suspected to have started a fire that destroyed a school's classrooms.
Seven classrooms caught fire after an apparent lightning strike at a school in Barberton‚ Mpumalanga‚ the department of education said on Thursday.

Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the fire started at Barberton Secondary School on Wednesday evening.

"It is suspected that this was due to lightning‚" said Zwane. "A team from the infrastructure department has already been sent to the school and will compile a report."

He said everything possible would be done to ensure the smooth re-opening of the school next year.

