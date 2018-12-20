HRC rejects 'asleep at the wheel' claims by Afrikanerbond

The SA Human Rights Commission has expressed shock at the Afrikanerbond’s allegations that it is "asleep at the wheel and failing to take action against racism".

The Afrikaner organisation had earlier this week penned an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, stating that it was "deeply concerned about the non-functioning of the SAHRC".

"After various complaints in the past few years, it has unfortunately been our experience that the SAHRC is not qualified to carry out the mandate or to comply with or perform its duties and activities as set out in the constitution.

"Above all, the SAHRC has heinously neglected its duties to act preventatively and to be actively and earnestly consistent in its approach to efficiently confront racism and racist conduct, particularly hate speech," the organisation's chief secretary, Jan Bosman, said in the letter.

Bosman accused the commission of failing to act, particularly in cases involving Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama and Economic Freedom Fighters head Julius Malema.