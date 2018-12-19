Why didn't former Prasa CEO Letsoalo report nepotism, corruption? asks Prasa Board

The Passanger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has hit back at its former CEO Collins Letsoalo. This follows allegations he made at a press briefing where he alleged to have found large-scale corruption at the rail operating agency.

Letsoalo alleged that he was fired after uncovering large-scale corruption at the state-owned entity. Sowetan reported on Wednesday that Letsoalo claimed that nepotism was rampant at Prasa. This publication also reported that Letsoalo said executives at the organisation gave tenders to their spouses.

In December 2016 Letsoalo requested employees to declare their business interests and to disclose blood relations with other employees. He said what they uncovered was a shocker. "The results were shocking to say the least; we found massive conflict of interest and what looked like the highest form of nepotism," Letsoalo said.

He said people were "bused in from the Eastern Cape" to be given jobs in the organisation. "You have someone having 12 relatives working in the same department," Letsoalo is reported to have told members of the press during a media briefing.