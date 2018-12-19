Police thwart residents from burning the house of an illegal initiation school principal

Residents in the village where a 14-year-old boy was killed for asking for water before trying to escape from an illegal initiation school have threatened to burn down the house belonging to the school principal.

At the meeting called by the local chief yesterday, residents in Setlopo village in Mahikeng, North West, chased away the school principal Koboyatshwene Sello before going to his home and demanding all remaining initiates be released.

Top of the list of things to be discussed at the meeting was how Tlotlo Sedibe died and circumstances that led to his death.

Tlotlo died in December 4 when he was allegedly attacked by other initiates after trying to escape from the school. He was complaining that he was thirsty and needed water.

He was then beaten to death.

The meeting could not start as angry residents were not happy about the presence of the school principal’s traditional healer.

They then demanded that the chief must tell them his plan with Sello as he was still operating the illegal school.

Two women told him that their children were badly beaten but survived death.

Peace Marungwana said her son, also 14 years old, was missing. “He was a close friend with Tlotlo. If he returns back home dead from that school, I am going to sort Sello out myself, I will not even include the police, I will take the law into my own hands,” she said.