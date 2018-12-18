Intercape has suspended one of its bus drivers after a video of him driving recklessly went viral on social media at the weekend.

Intercape management said on Tuesday that the coach was traveling from Cape Town to Durban.

"The driver admitted that he was wrong in his actions. He was immediately suspended‚ pending a disciplinary hearing‚" the bus service said.

His suspension comes after passenger Kiewiet Pretorius posted a video on Facebook‚ showing the man driving recklessly and putting his passengers' lives at risk.

"We travelled from Bloemfontein to Durban on December 13 on Intercape's bus. This is how the driver had overtaken a few other cars. It is extremely irresponsible to drive like this with a bus full of passengers‚" his post read.

In the 13-second video‚ the bus is seen passing two trucks around a bend on solid double white lines.

The video was posted on Sunday and has already received almost 4‚000 shares and over 110‚000 views.

Many have called for the bus driver to be reported.