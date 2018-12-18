Taxi driver confronted by angry motorcyclist found guilty

A minibus taxi driver who caused a stir on social media in October after driving into oncoming traffic to avoid peak-hour congestion was found guilty and paid a R6‚000 fine.

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) revealed this when they released the monthly crime stats on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist who filmed the incident and other motorists who witnessed it read the taxi driver the riot act in Bryanston‚ Johannesburg.