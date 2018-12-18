Taxi driver confronted by angry motorcyclist found guilty
A minibus taxi driver who caused a stir on social media in October after driving into oncoming traffic to avoid peak-hour congestion was found guilty and paid a R6‚000 fine.
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) revealed this when they released the monthly crime stats on Tuesday.
The motorcyclist who filmed the incident and other motorists who witnessed it read the taxi driver the riot act in Bryanston‚ Johannesburg.
A video of a biker refusing to allow a taxi to break the rules of the road has gone viral on social media. The incident, which took place on October 8 2018 on Sloane Street Bryanston, shows the taxi driving on the wrong side of the road and biker Sean Nysschen was not having it. Nysschen, who stood his ground for almost 10 minutes, eventually wins when the driver reverses into the correct lane. Sean Nysschen Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
The biker‚ Sean Nysschen‚ filmed the stand-off with his helmet-mounted camera while travelling along Sloane Street when he had to brake abruptly to avoid hitting the oncoming minibus.
Nysschen shared the footage of the incident on Facebook on October 8.
The taxi driver was tracked down at the Ivory Park taxi rank and arrested for reckless and negligent driving.
He appeared in court on November 22 and was found guilty and sentenced to three months' imprisonment or a R6‚000 fine.
“He paid the R6‚000 fine and was warned not to commit the same offence for a period of three years‚” said the JMPD.