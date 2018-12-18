Shoes linked to missing Sars worker.

Decomposed human remains found in Nandoni Dam in Limpopo at the weekend could be that of a Thohoyandou man who went missing last week.

Police discovered two human legs floating in the crocodile-infested dam during a search operation following the disappearance of the South African Revenue Service employee Uvhona Sikhwari.

Sikhwari's friend Silas Ndudheni said the family had positively identified a pair of shoes found alongside the dam as those belonging to Sikhwari.

"I spoke to his wife and she is convinced they belonged to him," he said, adding that Sikhwari's wife was too traumatised to speak to the media.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they were investigating.

"These remains were found during the search operation in the dam following the disappearance of Sikhwari from HaMagidi village after he was reported missing on December 9," Ngoepe said.