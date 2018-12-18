Runaway fire guts homes in St Francis Bay
Residents and holidaymakers were urged to urgently evacuate as a runaway fire tore through a part of St Francis Bay on Tuesday in the Eastern Cape.
The Kouga municipality issued an evacuation call as the fire reached some homes in the town, near Port Elizabeth.
#sabcnews : About 10 houses on fire in the holiday village of #stfrancisbay in the Eastern Cape.We will be crossing to @JayedLeigh shortly for more on the St Francis Bay blaze #fire #holidayvillage #jayedleighpaulse @AfricanPerspec1 @TrendsSthAfrica @SABCNewsOnline @SABCiindaba pic.twitter.com/G6Q3YMzGEw— NJANJI CHAUKE (@njanjichauke) December 18, 2018
“A runaway fire is burning among the houses at Harbour Road, St Francis Bay,” the municipality said in a post on Facebook.
“All residents and holiday-makers in the area, up to Assisi Drive, are advised to evacuate as a matter of urgency. Should you need a safe place to go to, please go to the St Francis municipal offices.”
A municipal spokesperson told Algoa FM News that at least four homes had burnt down.
This is a developing story.
#stfrancisfires Kouga confirms that 4 homes have burnt down video: Stuart Hodgkinson pic.twitter.com/0qqeuVx1W3— AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) December 18, 2018