New school history curriculum given go-ahead by Motshekga

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has approved the reappointment of the ministerial task team (MTT) to overhaul the history curriculum to make it more Afrocentric and relevant to South African pupils.

In June this year, the task team presented their recommendations to Motshekga. One of the recommendations was that life orientation makes way for history as a compulsory subject from grades 10- 12.

“Inside and outside of the education sector there has been a lot of excitement and anticipation regarding the overhaul of our history education in schools," Motshekga said. "This has been characterised by many as perpetuating a colonial or Western perspective. I have absolute faith in the team of experts that are going to be forging the way forward in terms of how we teach our young people about the past. I believe that a comprehensive, well-rounded and accurate teaching of history will help our learners understand themselves better and assist the country in moving forward together.”