Ekurhuleni community pools closed for festive season

By Ernest Mabuza - 18 December 2018 - 14:52
People from all walks of life enjoy the heated Linden public swimming pool in Johannesburg, which is open throughout the year.
The City of Ekurhuleni says all of its community swimming pools will be closed from Friday until early in 2019.

Member of the mayoral committee for community services Dora Mlambo said the decision to close the swimming pools had been taken by the council.

"The swimming pools will be closed due to the limited number of officials, including life guards, available during this time, as most have taken leave," said Mlambo. "As such, this may pose a challenge in adhering to basic health and safety requirements at the facilities."

She said the city acknowledged the inconvenience due to the closure but added that the health and safety of bathers was the city’s first priority.

The pools will close at 6pm on Friday and reopen January 2 2019.

