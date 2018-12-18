The Gauteng provincial government has stopped accepting and distributing donations to victims of a disastrous fire that recently gutted part of Alexandra informal settlement‚ destroying about 500 shacks and displacing about 2‚000 people.

The department of human settlements‚ cooperative governance and traditional affairs‚ together with the disaster management centre‚ had called off the need for further donations‚ the province said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This comes after the head of Gauteng provincial disaster management centre‚ Dr Elias Sithole‚ issued a statement thanking all stakeholders and citizens who immensely contributed towards the relief of the distressed victims of the fire in Alexandra which left hundreds homeless‚" said deputy director-general at the department of human settlements Keith Khoza.

Khoza said the project had since been marred by people wanting to take advantage of the plight of the victims.