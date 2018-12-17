WATCH: Johannesburg man fills up petrol tank with fake cash, drives off

A Gauteng fuel station fell victim to a motorist who filled up his tank and paid for it using fake bank notes before fleeing the scene over the weekend.

In CCTV footage, a petrol attendant from Corgi Motors in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, approaches a silver Volkswagen Toureg at one of the filling pumps.

The driver of the car is seen handing the attendant what looks like money through his window.

The attendant looks at it and tries to approach the driver, who then starts driving off. He runs next to the vehicle in a bid to stop the car, which has no number plates. The attendant picks up something that looks a brick, but the car continues to drive off.

A second man appears and also tries to stop the car, but without success.