Thirteen die in horror crash on the R49 in North West

The death toll has risen to 13 following a horror crash when a driver of a bakkie overtook a number of cars on a solid white line and collided head-on with a minibus taxi between Zeerust and Mahikeng on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the North West community safety and transport management department Thabo Sematle said the accident happened at around 6am on the R49.

“The bakkie was overtaking on a barrier lane and collided with a 22-seater minibus taxi. Ten people were immediately dead at the scene. Three others died at the hospital,” Sematle said.

He said 12 people were taken to the hospital.

“Families are being notified and the police are going to release the names of the deceased.”

He said the police have opened a culpable homicide docket.

Both drivers of the vehicles were also confirmed dead, Sematle said.

“The MEC [for community safety and transport management, Dr Mpho Motlhabane] went to visit the victims in hospital. He has sent condolences to the families of the deceased.”

He said the MEC would liaise with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to ensure the affected families received the necessary assistance.