Nurse is just the ticket as bus passenger goes into labour

When Unathi Nzintha went into labour on a Cape Town bus on Thursday night, she was lucky to be sitting next to a nurse.

Minutes later, Irene Kabongo delivered Nzintha’s baby daughter on a blanket at the Milnerton MyCiTi bus station.

The 33-year-old Dunoon mother said on Friday she planned to name her baby Blessing because "it was a blessing that the nurse was there, next to me, when I needed her. She did a great job; she did everything perfect".

Kabongo was on her way home from a job interview when she boarded the bus at Woodbridge Island.

"I sat down next to a pregnant woman who told me she was not feeling well. She was on her way to Somerset Hospital as she was having contractions," said the nurse.