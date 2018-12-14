Concern as ANC lists push women to back of the queue

"I am confident that the guidelines and the constitutional obligations will be adhered to," Xasa said.

She said the league would only be in a position to decide on a way forward if the final list process doesn't go according to plan.

The ANCWL has previously bemoaned the low number of women elected into leadership positions in the party and in government.

Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and the Northern Cape held their list conferences at the weekend.

However, the Northern Cape conference was almost stopped after a few disgruntled members went to court in an effort to interdict the process.

The matter was struck off the roll.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal held their events on Wednesday, with both David Makhura and Sihle Zikalala topping the lists respectively.

Makhura is the Gauteng chairperson of the ANC and Zikalala leads KwaZulu-Natal.

The Western Cape list is topped by the ANC Youth League's chairperson, Khalid Sayed.

In North West, violent confrontations broke out in Potchefstroom where the registration and verification process was taking place, with some members accusing the provincial task team of rigging and manipulating list compilations.