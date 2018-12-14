Concern as ANC lists push women to back of the queue
ANC provincial structures sat this week to finalise the list of members that will represent the party in national and provincial legislatures after the general elections.
There is a scramble for women premiers after the ANC adopted a resolution that it will have four female premiers next year, should it win the elections.
Currently, the female premiers are not ANC provincial chairpersons and it has been the norm that the provincial chairs become premiers. Most ANC provinces have nominated men to lead the provinces.
ANC Women's League spokesperson Tokozile Xasa said they weren't worried that women were not topping the provincial and national lists.
"I am confident that the guidelines and the constitutional obligations will be adhered to," Xasa said.
She said the league would only be in a position to decide on a way forward if the final list process doesn't go according to plan.
The ANCWL has previously bemoaned the low number of women elected into leadership positions in the party and in government.
Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and the Northern Cape held their list conferences at the weekend.
However, the Northern Cape conference was almost stopped after a few disgruntled members went to court in an effort to interdict the process.
The matter was struck off the roll.
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal held their events on Wednesday, with both David Makhura and Sihle Zikalala topping the lists respectively.
Makhura is the Gauteng chairperson of the ANC and Zikalala leads KwaZulu-Natal.
The Western Cape list is topped by the ANC Youth League's chairperson, Khalid Sayed.
In North West, violent confrontations broke out in Potchefstroom where the registration and verification process was taking place, with some members accusing the provincial task team of rigging and manipulating list compilations.
Following the list conferences at the weekend, Sowetan understands that Mpumalanga has nominated current premier Refilwe Mtsweni to retain her position, while Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Western Cape and the Northern Cape have nominated men to become premiers.
According to the ANC's candidate selection process, the national executive committee (NEC) is responsible for approving the list process.
List committees are appointed by the NEC and provincial executive committee at different levels and will also be tasked with the administration and implementation of the list guidelines.
In order for a member to be elected in both legislatures, they must be a member in good standing with a proven track record of commitment, and no criminal record after 1996 that resulted in a sentence of 12 months or without an option of a fine, among others.