South Africa

Allocation of police in Western Cape is discriminatory: Equality Court

By Thembela Ntongana And Groundup Staff - 14 December 2018 - 17:38
The Equality Court says there's an unfair police ration in the Western Cape
The Equality Court says there's an unfair police ration in the Western Cape
Image: FILE

Victory for Social Justice Coalition may result in poorer areas getting more police officers

Judge MJ Dolamo of the Western Cape High Court (sitting as the Equality Court) has declared that the allocation of police resources in the province unfairly discriminates on the basis of race and poverty.

The ruling on Friday is a victory for the Khayelitsha-based movement Social Justice Coalition (SJC)‚ reports GroundUp.

The case‚ brought by the SJC‚ Equal Education and the Nyanga Community Policing Forum‚ was heard from November 2017 to February 2018.

The remedy and costs will be decided later.

The SJC welcomed the verdict.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X