Allocation of police in Western Cape is discriminatory: Equality Court
Victory for Social Justice Coalition may result in poorer areas getting more police officers
Judge MJ Dolamo of the Western Cape High Court (sitting as the Equality Court) has declared that the allocation of police resources in the province unfairly discriminates on the basis of race and poverty.
The ruling on Friday is a victory for the Khayelitsha-based movement Social Justice Coalition (SJC)‚ reports GroundUp.
The case‚ brought by the SJC‚ Equal Education and the Nyanga Community Policing Forum‚ was heard from November 2017 to February 2018.
The remedy and costs will be decided later.
The SJC welcomed the verdict.
VIVA!! Judge Dolamo says #PoliceResources allocation unfairly discriminates against poor blacks on basis of race and poverty.— SJC (@sjcoalition) December 14, 2018
SAPS System employed in WC unfairly discriminates against blacks on the basis of race and poverty.
Costs for later determination.