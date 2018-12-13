Seized cars given to criminals with help of corrupt cops: Hawks

Two Hawks officers and an alleged drug dealer were arrested by the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit in Gauteng on Thursday.

"It is alleged that a drug dealer conspired with the two senior officers based in Gauteng to bribe an investigating officer assigned to a separate criminal matter where vehicles and drugs were seized," said Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

"Further investigations revealed that on numerous occasions the two officers allegedly met the said investigating officer and handed various sums of money to him to secure the release of the said vehicles."

The three, aged 41-48, are expected to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.