Low risk of load-shedding as Eskom gets loan to strengthen network

Eskom announced on Thursday that it has obtained a R1.5bn credit facility from the French development agency AFD to extend and strengthen its transmission networks between the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The announcement came as Eskom announced that the risk of load-shedding would remain low until the middle of January next year.

Eskom said the loan from AFD constituted the first tranche of a R6.5bn multi-tranche loan facility signed between the two institutions in March 2017.

"The transmission system plays a pivotal role in the nationwide provision of electricity, as it delivers electricity from the power stations to distribution centres across South Africa," Eskom said in a statement.