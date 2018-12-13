The ANC in Gauteng says it has not yet decided who will replace Jacob Khawe as mayor of the Emfuleni municipality‚ ahead of a vote on Friday.

Khawe‚ who is the ANC provincial secretary‚ announced his resignation on Thursday.

This comes after he clashed with the now-defunct ANC Sedibeng leadership over his refusal to step down.

ANC Gauteng chair and premier David Makhura said the ANC decided to nullify the conference that elected those regional leaders.