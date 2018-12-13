Jacob Khawe quits as Emfuleni mayor‚ replacement will be named on Friday
The ANC in Gauteng says it has not yet decided who will replace Jacob Khawe as mayor of the Emfuleni municipality‚ ahead of a vote on Friday.
Khawe‚ who is the ANC provincial secretary‚ announced his resignation on Thursday.
This comes after he clashed with the now-defunct ANC Sedibeng leadership over his refusal to step down.
ANC Gauteng chair and premier David Makhura said the ANC decided to nullify the conference that elected those regional leaders.
He said it has yet to decide on who will replace Khawe.
"The provincial executive committee will make a decision tomorrow ... there is no decision yet‚" he said.
Makhura denied suggestions that ANC MP and former unionist Fikile Majola would take over the troubled municipality. Makhura said Majola was chairing a group of ANC veterans intervening in the political crises in its Sedibeng region.
The Gauteng ANC nullified the recent Sedibeng conference following internal grievances. Makhura said they took this decision after a report by ANC national executive committee member Senzo Mchunu found rampant irregularities plaguing that conference.
The municipality's council is expected to hold a sitting on Friday afternoon to appoint a new mayor. Makhura said the party’s provincial leadership will meet earlier in the day to decide on who the new mayor will be.