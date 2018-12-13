South Africa

Former Springbok Naka Drotské suffered 'massive bleeding'

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 13 December 2018 - 12:43
Naka Drotské during a Cheetahs media conference at the Free State stadium on May 8 2015 in Bloemfontein.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské suffered from "massive bleeding" that left him in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Barbara Steenkamp, spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, said Drotské was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday after his condition took a turn for the worse.

He was admitted to intensive care in a critical condition.

"He presented with massive internal bleeding which led to hemorrhagic shock that required a blood transfusion," she said in a statement.

"Mr Drotské also suffers from adult respiratory distress syndrome with a lung infection and multi-organ dysfunction."

Drotské's wife Marzanne said a few days ago that the former coach of Super Rugby side the Cheetahs was feeling "100%, apart from low blood pressure". At the time, he was recovering from being shot during a robbery at his brother’s home near Pretoria.

Steenkamp said Drotskè was expected to be placed on ventilation and remain sedated for a few days.

She said the internal bleeding had stopped.

The former Springbok played 26 tests between 1993 and 1999. He played one game during the 1995 World Cup in SA.

