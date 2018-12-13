Former Springbok Naka Drotské suffered 'massive bleeding'

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské suffered from "massive bleeding" that left him in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Barbara Steenkamp, spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, said Drotské was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday after his condition took a turn for the worse.

He was admitted to intensive care in a critical condition.

"He presented with massive internal bleeding which led to hemorrhagic shock that required a blood transfusion," she said in a statement.

"Mr Drotské also suffers from adult respiratory distress syndrome with a lung infection and multi-organ dysfunction."