Former Springbok Naka Drotské suffered 'massive bleeding'
Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské suffered from "massive bleeding" that left him in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Barbara Steenkamp, spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, said Drotské was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday after his condition took a turn for the worse.
He was admitted to intensive care in a critical condition.
"He presented with massive internal bleeding which led to hemorrhagic shock that required a blood transfusion," she said in a statement.
"Mr Drotské also suffers from adult respiratory distress syndrome with a lung infection and multi-organ dysfunction."
Drotské's wife Marzanne said a few days ago that the former coach of Super Rugby side the Cheetahs was feeling "100%, apart from low blood pressure". At the time, he was recovering from being shot during a robbery at his brother’s home near Pretoria.
Steenkamp said Drotskè was expected to be placed on ventilation and remain sedated for a few days.
She said the internal bleeding had stopped.
The former Springbok played 26 tests between 1993 and 1999. He played one game during the 1995 World Cup in SA.