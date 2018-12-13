Close to 800 extra guards and police will be sent to Durban's beaches as the city beefs up security ahead of an influx of holidaymakers and other revellers.

The eThekwini municipality‚ the KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development and environmental affairs‚ and the private sector have come up with a range of interventions to ensure all Durban beaches are safe and clean during the festive period.

The security measures include the recruitment of 341 security guards‚ who will also act as "beach ambassadors"‚ 430 metro police trainees and additional cleaners.

Economic development‚ tourism and environmental affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala‚ who went on a walkabout with Durban mayor Zandile Gumede and other officials on Thursday morning‚ said the security measures could not have come at a better time.

"The level of confidence demonstrated by international regulatory bodies recently saw nine KwaZulu-Natal beaches being awarded the prestigious Blue Flag status. Two of these are here in the eThekwini municipality - uShaka and Westbrook.

"This augers well for the city and the province at large and it is a much-needed boon for tourism prospects," said Zikalala