Prisons are ‘ticking time bombs’ over parole hearing delays
SA’s prisons are “ticking time bombs” as thousands of prisoners’ parole hearings are delayed because of administrative battles between the correctional services department and parole board members.
Since December 1 only two of the country’s 53 parole boards, which hear nearly 8,000 parole applications a month, have been holding hearings, Groenpunt prison parole board chairperson Hlaoli Litsoane told Times Select.
