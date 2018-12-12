Outlook for municipalities is bleak, Parks Tau tells Salga assembly

He cited the VBS bank feeding frenzy as an example.

"A case in point is the VBS debacle. While acknowledging that there were regulatory lapses that, if appropriately managed, could have mitigated against the losses suffered, as leaders and fellow councillors, our conversation should not only lament on the implications of this crisis for municipalities, but also provide insight and a way forward on how this and matters of similar grave nature — negatively affecting our members and communities they serve — should be avoided," said Tau.

Tau also painted a bleak picture of the financial state of municipalities in the country.

"Municipalities are under extreme cash flow constraints, with the aggregated year-to-date actual collection rate at 83.3%, with over 123 municipalities with less than 80% collection levels and a further 75 municipalities with less than 60% collection levels."

Tau questioned whether this has been a realistic assumption upon which to base funding of local government given the spatial amalgamation of vast rural and small urban areas.

He said to date 93% of municipalities were repeatedly flagged with going-concern status by the auditor-general.

“It should not be surprising to see that of the 257 municipalities we have, 133 passed budgets that are not cash-backed as detailed in the recent 2017/18 Section 71 reports by the National Treasury."