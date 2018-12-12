Outcry over ex-Lesotho PM Leabua Jonathan statue

Former Lesotho prime minister Pakalitha Mosisili has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa objecting to a decision by the Free State to honour the late Leabua Jonathan.

Jonathan is also a former prime minister of the Mountain Kingdom who ruled in the 1970s and 1980s. In his letter, Mosisili said Jonathan's era was characterised by a reign of terror over innocent Basotho.

The Free State government has set aside R3.5m for Jonathan's statue that would be erected next to that of late ANC leader Oliver Tambo in Bloemfontein.

The statue was supposed to have been unveiled in October.

Mosisili said they had also learnt of celebrations that were held for Jonathan in QwaQwa, where it was also announced that a road connecting Ladybrand (in Free State) and Maseru (in Lesotho) would be named after him.

"Needless to say, a decision to build a statue of a former prime minister of Lesotho in South Africa and to name a road so close to our boarders after him, is bound to elicit varying opinions to Basotho.

"It is at best a highly controversial and disputatious decision that needs proper and unfettered ventilation," he said.

The Free State government said it was honouring Jonathan for his contribution to allow exiled ANC members to stay in Lesotho during apartheid.

But Mosisili argued that according to the documented history of Lesotho, Jonathan declared a state of emergency, suspended the constitution of Lesotho and ruled by decree after he lost elections in 1970.

"In his time Chief Jonathan dismantled the Latimer House principles on the separation of powers.

"I, myself, was locked up with many others at the maximum security prison for 15 months and denied the opportunity of recourse to any court of law or even access to a lawyer," he said in the letter.