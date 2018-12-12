Mboro to give part of court windfall to Alex fire victims
Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has committed a portion of the money he will receive from the police for his wrongful arrest to the people of Alexandra whose shacks burnt down last week.
Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court ordered police to pay Mboro R100 000 for his arrest in April 2011.
Mboro was arrested in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, with three members of his congregation. They spent 11 hours in police cells before being released. Police accused Mboro and his crew of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.
The court ordered that the fine be paid with interest from the day Mboro served the summons in 2014. It also awarded him legal costs.
"I will take a portion of the money and help the people in Alexandra whose shacks were burnt," a relieved Mboro said after the judgment yesterday.
Over 1000 people were left homeless in Greenville, Alexandra, after a fire raged through the informal settlement last week. The residents have been receiving help from charity organisations as they try to rebuild their lives.
Mboro said he still remembers the treatment he suffered at the hands of the police.
"It was the most humiliating experience ... being pulled with your private parts, beaten and thrown in a van. When you ask where is the firearm and the man says, 'it's per instruction from above'.
"[I think] police were used . I even had to undress to show them that this is not a gun. I have never seen a vuvuzela that is mistaken for a gun."
Some of his congregants joined him in court and he led them in prayer before the judgment was handed down.
"For the first time I'm now feeling like a South African citizen where I'm no longer harassed," he said as he left the court. Mboro drove off in his BMW i8, hooting and waving to the public.