Mboro to give part of court windfall to Alex fire victims

Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has committed a portion of the money he will receive from the police for his wrongful arrest to the people of Alexandra whose shacks burnt down last week.

Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court ordered police to pay Mboro R100 000 for his arrest in April 2011.

Mboro was arrested in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, with three members of his congregation. They spent 11 hours in police cells before being released. Police accused Mboro and his crew of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The court ordered that the fine be paid with interest from the day Mboro served the summons in 2014. It also awarded him legal costs.

"I will take a portion of the money and help the people in Alexandra whose shacks were burnt," a relieved Mboro said after the judgment yesterday.