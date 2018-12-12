South Africa

Mboro to give part of court windfall to Alex fire victims

By Penwell Dlamini - 12 December 2018 - 08:21
Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng leaves the South Gauteng High Court in joy with his lawyer Andries Grove after he was awarded R100 000 for his wrongful arrest by police in 2011.
Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng leaves the South Gauteng High Court in joy with his lawyer Andries Grove after he was awarded R100 000 for his wrongful arrest by police in 2011.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has committed a portion of the money he will receive from the police for his wrongful arrest to the people of Alexandra whose shacks burnt down last week.

Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court ordered police to pay Mboro R100 000 for his arrest in April 2011.

Mboro was arrested in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, with three members of his congregation. They spent 11 hours in police cells before being released. Police accused Mboro and his crew of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The court ordered that the fine be paid with interest from the day Mboro served the summons in 2014. It also awarded him legal costs.

"I will take a portion of the money and help the people in Alexandra whose shacks were burnt," a relieved Mboro said after the judgment yesterday.

Prophet 'Mboro' wins large payout from police for unlawful arrest

Police have been ordered to pay Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng of the Incredible Happenings Ministries over R100,000 for his unlawful arrest in ...
News
18 hours ago

Over 1000 people were left homeless in Greenville, Alexandra, after a fire raged through the informal settlement last week. The residents have been receiving help from charity organisations as they try to rebuild their lives.

Mboro said he still remembers the treatment he suffered at the hands of the police.

"It was the most humiliating experience ... being pulled with your private parts, beaten and thrown in a van. When you ask where is the firearm and the man says, 'it's per instruction from above'.

"[I think] police were used . I even had to undress to show them that this is not a gun. I have never seen a vuvuzela that is mistaken for a gun."

Some of his congregants joined him in court and he led them in prayer before the judgment was handed down.

"For the first time I'm now feeling like a South African citizen where I'm no longer harassed," he said as he left the court. Mboro drove off in his BMW i8, hooting and waving to the public.

READ MORE:

Fire burns 150 shacks in Alex

400 residents left homeless
News
5 days ago

Alex man dies after being attacked for 'arson' following shack fire

Johannesburg police are investigating a case of murder following the death of a man who was assaulted by Alexandra community members who had accused ...
News
4 days ago

Help for Alex residents whose homes were destroyed in fire

Around 2,000 people are homeless after a fire spread across Johannesburg's Alexandra township destroying their shacks on Thursday afternoon.
News
4 days ago

Alex fire victims claim church refused to help them

The gates of a large church in Alexandra, Johannesburg, were shut and locked on Friday afternoon while residents of the Greenville informal ...
News
4 days ago

Shack fire sweeps through Alexandra

A shack fire broke out at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X