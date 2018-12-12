Cape Town is ploughing R12m into a global campaign aimed at bringing back tourists scared away by "Day Zero" doom-mongering.

The "Nowhere Better" campaign will focus on the key tourism markets of the US‚ UK and Germany‚ according to a report that will be presented to Thursday's meeting of the Cape Town city council.

"This industry is vulnerable to key shocks such as the water crisis and the accompanying negative imagery that was propagated by international media‚" says the report.

It said this imagery "definitely had an impact in making Cape Town a less desirable international tourist destination".