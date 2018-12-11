These South Africans made global headlines in 2018

South Africans have made waves locally and globally in sport, business and innovation, as well as in music and film. Here are a few South Africans who went for world domination and held the flag high in 2018.

1. Thuso Mbedu



The actress secured yet another International Emmy Award nomination for her role in Isithunzi.

Mbedu's role as Winnie in the series stole the hearts of not just South Africans but the international community. She also received an Emmy nomination for the role in 2017.