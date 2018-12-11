These South Africans made global headlines in 2018
South Africans have made waves locally and globally in sport, business and innovation, as well as in music and film. Here are a few South Africans who went for world domination and held the flag high in 2018.
1. Thuso Mbedu
The actress secured yet another International Emmy Award nomination for her role in Isithunzi.
Mbedu's role as Winnie in the series stole the hearts of not just South Africans but the international community. She also received an Emmy nomination for the role in 2017.
2. The Urine Brick Inventors
Students from the University of Cape Town created the world's first urine brick and made global headlines.
As part of building a more environmentally friendly society, the UCT civil engineering students created a brick that used urine as the key ingredient.
The aim of the brick is to serve as an alternative to clay and concrete. It uses 30 litres of urine per bio brick.
3. Aphiwe Dyantyi
The young Springbok wing won the Breakthrough Player of the Year award at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco in November.
Other South African nominees included scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and hooker Malcolm Marx in the World Player of the Year category.
4. Women in Mining
Sixteen South African women were listed in the Top 100 Inspirational Women in Mining list of 2018.
Out of 642 nominations, these South African women were honoured by their peers for their role in the male-dominated field.
Thuthula Balfour (Minerals Council South Africa)
Megan Becker (Centre for Mineral Research, University of Cape Town)
Farana Boodhram (Avita Mining)
Tzvet Ilarionova (Gold Fields Ltd)
Nolundi Luthuli (ArcelorMittal)
Thabile Makgala (Impala Platinum Holdings)
Gargi Mishra (Accenture)
Tebogo Mosito Mashego (Ditshogo Projects Pty Ltd)
Deshnee Naidoo (Vendata Zinc International)
Lindiwe Nakedi (Ginhabi Exploration)
Wilhemina Ngcobo (Assmang Pty Ltd)
Dineo Phaladi (Anglo-American PLC - Kumba Iron Ore)
Maria Sanz Perez (AngloGold Ashanti)
Makhosazana Sibisi (WaterBearer Sustainable Development)
Stella Skosana (Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine)
Nompumelelo Zikalala (De Beers Consolidated Mines)
5. Sjava
Rapper Sjava had South Africans in a celebratory mood after he won his first BET International Award in Los Angeles in June.
Sjava won the Viewers' Choice Best International Act category, alongside Ghanaian act Kwesi Arthur and Nigeria's Niniola.
He made South Africans proud by wearing traditional Zulu attire to the award ceremony.