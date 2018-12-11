Just hours after receiving questions from the Sunday Times about why life orientation teacher Tshidi Mogodiri had been let go‚ Roedean - where almost 90% of teachers are white - called her and offered her a new position at the school.

The about-turn comes after the all-girl school's principal‚ Murray Thomas‚ apologised at a school assembly on Wednesday for saying that a black girl's poem‚ about the mispronunciation of names‚ which was not meant to offend anyone‚ did just that.

The incidents at Roedean follow the recent constructive dismissal of Nozipho Mthembu‚ the first black class teacher at Rustenburg Girls' Junior School in Cape Town. She complained of discriminatory treatment by the school.

Thomas informed staff in an e-mail on Tuesday Mogodiri would be leaving when the school closed for the Christmas holidays.

During the school's year-end function on Wednesday‚ an emotional Mogodiri‚ who has been at the school for more than 10 years‚ bade farewell to her colleagues‚ telling them she was leaving with a heavy heart.

That afternoon‚ the Sunday Times sent the school the questions. That evening Mogodiri was called to an urgent meeting‚ where she was told about her new post.

Teachers who did not want to be named told the Sunday Times Mogodiri was "disgusted" and disappointed after being told earlier this year her post was going to be made redundant.

"She did not want to leave. I have no doubt that it was as a result of those questions [from the Sunday Times] that she was re-employed‚" said a teacher.

Mogodiri declined to comment.

Of the 106 permanent teachers at the school‚ 94 are white and 12 black. All eight members of the executive are white‚ and 52% of the pupils are black and 48% white.

Thomas's apology at the assembly on Wednesday was to grade 9 pupil Avela Swana‚ for remarks he made at an assembly in October about a poem she recited.