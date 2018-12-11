Prophet 'Mboro' wins large payout from police for unlawful arrest

Police have been ordered to pay Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng of the Incredible Happenings Ministries over R100,000 for his unlawful arrest in 2011.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg also ordered that the fine be paid with 15.5% interest from the day he issued summons in 2014.

Mboro was arrested by police in Bedfordview with three of his bodyguards. They spent 11 hours in Germiston police station before being released.

"I thank God...for the first time I'm now feeling like a South African citizen where I'm no longer harassed," said Mboro.

The court also awarded legal costs in the case in favour of Mboro.

Mboro said he would use some of the money from the payment to help the people of Alexandra who were left homeless recently after a fire raged through the neighbourhood.