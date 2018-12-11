North West government pledges to help bury teen who died at Maftown Heights Music festival
The North West department of arts, culture and traditional affairs says it will give an 18-year-old girl who died at Mmabatho Stadium during one of Mahika Mahikeng events - the Maftown Heights Music Festival - a befitting funeral.
Lesego Khukhwane died on Saturday morning after falling from the stairs while attending the music festival. She was then reported "unknown" until on Monday when her family went looking for her.
On Tuesday afternoon, the department's MEC Ontlametsi Mochwari visited the family. She said her department has agreed to work with the family and the service provider who was awarded the tender to run the festival. “When there is dark we must come together. We are here to say we are sorry and that we are together in this.We will support each other,” she said.
Mochwari spent more than an hour with the family and had a short prayer service with them.
Lesego’s uncle Kalaemang Khukhwane said the teenager had just completed her matric and was waiting for her results. “She wanted to study towards Agricultural Science next year,” Khukhwane said. Lesego will be buried on Saturday in Montshioa.