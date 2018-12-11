North West government pledges to help bury teen who died at Maftown Heights Music festival

On Tuesday afternoon, the department's MEC Ontlametsi Mochwari visited the family. She said her department has agreed to work with the family and the service provider who was awarded the tender to run the festival. “When there is dark we must come together. We are here to say we are sorry and that we are together in this.We will support each other,” she said.

Mochwari spent more than an hour with the family and had a short prayer service with them.

Lesego’s uncle Kalaemang Khukhwane said the teenager had just completed her matric and was waiting for her results. “She wanted to study towards Agricultural Science next year,” Khukhwane said. Lesego will be buried on Saturday in Montshioa.